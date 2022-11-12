Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the October 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 579.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

APYRF remained flat at $19.62 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

