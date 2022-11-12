Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Trading Down 17.1%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.29 and last traded at 0.29. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Cognition from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.34.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

Further Reading

