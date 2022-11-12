Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the October 15th total of 329,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 911,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

