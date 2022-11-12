Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.