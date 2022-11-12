American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 2,781,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,747. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

