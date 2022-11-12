American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Stock Up 23.0 %

American International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. American International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get American International alerts:

American International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.