Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

COLD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,753,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,665,000 after acquiring an additional 65,634 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 165.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.