Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.29

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $333.29 and last traded at $332.54, with a volume of 17058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

