Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,027. Ames National has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $203.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ames National by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

