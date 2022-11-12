Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Ames National Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,027. Ames National has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $203.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.