AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. AMMO has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

