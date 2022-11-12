Amp Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $137.98 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Amp has a market capitalization of $137.98 million and $3.53 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amp has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
