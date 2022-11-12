Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.39

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMFPF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($29.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Amplifon Stock Down 35.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

