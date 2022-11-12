Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anaergia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Anaergia Trading Down 22.3 %

Shares of Anaergia stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

