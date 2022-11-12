Analysts Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target at $23,370.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23,370.00.

AMKBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Danske cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

AMKBY stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

