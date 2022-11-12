Analyzing Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -1,200.77% -126.39% -101.95% InflaRx N/A -33.26% -28.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

40.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and InflaRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $7.34 million 2.38 -$87.93 million ($0.26) -2.14 InflaRx N/A N/A -$53.99 million ($0.86) -3.12

InflaRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and InflaRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 InflaRx 0 1 2 1 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 619.81%. InflaRx has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.63%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than InflaRx.

Summary

InflaRx beats Catalyst Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system. It develops CB 2782-PEG, a component 3 (C3) degrader for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD); and CB 4332 for patients with deficiencies in complement factor I (CFI), including dAMD. The company also develops ProTUNE C3b/C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE C3a/C5a degrader platforms designed to target other disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways. It has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company also develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the undisclosed chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; and IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

