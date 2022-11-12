Analyzing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DNB Bank ASA and Banco Macro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 Banco Macro 1 1 1 0 2.00

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 956.03%. Banco Macro has a consensus price target of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.48%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.04 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Banco Macro $2.80 billion 0.31 $240.16 million $4.16 3.29

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA N/A N/A N/A Banco Macro 9.30% 10.70% 2.60%

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Banco Macro pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Banco Macro on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 466 branches, 1,779 ATMs, 955 self-service terminals, and various service points. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

