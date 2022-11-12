Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.66 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $498.44 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,249.99 or 0.07428654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

