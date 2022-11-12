Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Down 52.8% in October

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 21.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 4,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

