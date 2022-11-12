ApeCoin Price Tops $2.92 on Major Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $917.22 million and $168.62 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00017355 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00585251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.04 or 0.30484751 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.