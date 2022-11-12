Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

