Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 4.6%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351.72 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.05). 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.25).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.91. The firm has a market cap of £206.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.