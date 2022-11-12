Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.17 billion.

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.71. 2,063,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,895. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $179.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

