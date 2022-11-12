Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADM opened at $93.07 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

