Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arena Fortify Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.