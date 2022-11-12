Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Argo Group International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 125,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,300. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

