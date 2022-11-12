Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Argo Group International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 125,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,300. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Argo Group International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.