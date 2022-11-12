Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arkema Trading Up 7.1 %

ARKAY stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($131.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arkema from €91.00 ($91.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

