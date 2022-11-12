Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.95 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 555,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.