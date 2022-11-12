Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.27.

Arvinas stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,967. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $86.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

