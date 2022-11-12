Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASHTY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($53.60) to GBX 4,830 ($55.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($55.56) to GBX 5,150 ($59.30) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,311.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.50. 10,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.50.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.