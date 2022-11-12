ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,500 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the October 15th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,605.0 days.

ASICS Stock Up 18.0 %

OTCMKTS ASCCF traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $18.59. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220. ASICS has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

