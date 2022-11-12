ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,500 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the October 15th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,605.0 days.
ASICS Stock Up 18.0 %
OTCMKTS ASCCF traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $18.59. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220. ASICS has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.
ASICS Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.