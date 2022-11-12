Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assertio has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC raised its position in Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.