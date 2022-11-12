Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 72.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,664.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 42,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.