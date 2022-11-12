Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Increases Dividend

Shares of AIZ opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

