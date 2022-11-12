AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a £125 ($143.93) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £130 ($149.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 5.0 %

LON AZN traded down GBX 560 ($6.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching £105.98 ($122.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.75. The stock has a market cap of £164.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.24. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($132.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

