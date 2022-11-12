ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

ATI Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

