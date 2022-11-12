Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.74 and last traded at 0.70. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AASZF has been the subject of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Atlantic Sapphire ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DNB Markets cut Atlantic Sapphire ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Trading Up 8.6 %

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

