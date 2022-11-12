Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $132.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 3.3 %

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

