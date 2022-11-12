Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.76 and traded as low as C$11.10. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 61,060 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.90 target price (down from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31, a current ratio of 93.61 and a quick ratio of 93.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.25.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

