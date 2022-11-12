AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

