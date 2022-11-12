AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
AudioCodes Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
