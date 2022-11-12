AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.3 %

AUDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 57,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

