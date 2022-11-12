Aufman Associates Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 24.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $194.30. 575,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $238.84.

