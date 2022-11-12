Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 1.4%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.03). 438,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 263,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.70 ($1.04).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £161.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.94.

Insider Activity at Augmentum Fintech

In related news, insider William Russell acquired 70,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £63,700 ($73,344.85).

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

