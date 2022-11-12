Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,857 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.05% of Avalara worth $127,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after buying an additional 346,268 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,806,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avalara Stock Performance

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Shares of AVLR remained flat at $93.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

