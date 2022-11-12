AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.74-$9.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

AVB traded down $4.71 on Friday, hitting $167.11. 753,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,888. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.