AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.74-$9.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %
AVB traded down $4.71 on Friday, hitting $167.11. 753,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,888. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
