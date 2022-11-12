Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 149.3% in October

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Down 23.9 %

Awakn Life Sciences stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

