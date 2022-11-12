B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Trading Up 28.5 %

GREE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 864,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $26.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Greenidge Generation had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 105.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

