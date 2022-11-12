Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €7.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.00) target price on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €8.02 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a 52-week high of €16.19 ($16.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $666.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.