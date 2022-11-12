Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.80) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.80) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.10) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th.

TKA opened at €5.88 ($5.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.15. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($27.01).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

