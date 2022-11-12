Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 425 ($4.89) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 475 ($5.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.12) to GBX 325 ($3.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.52).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.63. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 875.00.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

