Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 9,033 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,033 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

